Havas Media bags integrated media duties of ACC Cement

17 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Havas Media has bagged the integrated media mandate of the Mumbai-headquartered ACC Limited.

Said Ashish Prasad, CMO and Head New Products & Services, ACC Limited: “We are happy to have Havas Media as a partner in our journey to live by our pioneering and innovation spirit. We are confident that with the very dynamic and fast-changing media scenario, Havas Media with their global experience & expertise will be able to develop a robust strategy for our brand and add impetus to all our marketing initiatives”

Added Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India: “ACC Cement is synonymous for cement and enjoys high equity in the Indian market. From anticipating customers’ needs to being able to serve them with innovative and differentiated products and solutions, ACC has always been a front-runner. Havas Group’s multi-faceted, integrated, meaningful approach makes us a strong force to reckon with. We are glad to be partnering with such an iconic brand and look forward to a meaningful association.”

Said Mohit Joshi, Managing Director, Havas Media Group, India:“We are excited to be appointed as a brand partner for a legacy brand like ACC Cement. At play will be Havas Media Group’s integrated media skills centered on digital and our ‘Meaningful Brands’ framework which will together map the brand chart for ACC Cement. We look forward to carving a meaningful brand strategy and taking the brand to greater heights.”