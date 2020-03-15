Haier attempts to shatter gender bias faced by women

13 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Haier announced the launch of its new campaign that challenges the gender biases and issues associated with women in the real world. The Women’s Day campaign features India’s leading sportswoman Dipa Karmakar as a symbol of power to fight against the constricting barriers of pay gap, sexism, patriarchy, misogyny, body shaming etc. that holds back dynamic women to realize their dreams.

Commenting on the new Women’s Day campaign, NS Satish, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Haier Appliances India said: “At Haier, we are constantly working towards touching upon subjects that hold a matter of relevance in our society. This Women’s Day, we wanted to highlight some of the major stereotypes that are deeply entrenched in society and act as a barrier for women in realizing their dreams. Our new campaign is a testament to our philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’ where we are trying to defy these norms through the courage and passion of India’s inspiring women athlete, Dipa Karmakar.”

The video series has been conceptualized and created in collaboration with Famous Innovations. Added Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations: “We are proud to work on a project that is defying the gender biases in today’s world. Through this video series, we have not only tried to highlight the prevalent barriers that women face in the present day society but also showcased a powerful way to defy these with strong grit and passion.”