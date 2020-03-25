FM players reach out to govt for bailout

The Association of Radio Operators (AROI), the apex body of radio broadcasters in the countyr, has reached out to the Government of India seeking a bailout package in view of the severe impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the industry.

All private FM radio players have written to the Union minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar about industry going through a tough phase with advertising revenues shrinking over the past year, coupled with a steep fall in government ads, and hoped the government will consider its requests for certain concessions it had sought in December 2019. The impact had worsened with the sudden outbreak of pandemic Covid-19 globally leading to services sectors and brands cutting back on advertising spends.

The industry has collectively asked for a three-pronged bailout package till the economy stabilises. This included a one-year moratorium on all licence fees and charges by the government and Prasar Bharti, and restoration of government advertising on radio, besides clearing the long-pending payments from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity.