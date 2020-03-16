Epic On partners Foxxum GmbH

16 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Epic On, the video-on-demand platform, announced a major partnership with Foxxum GmbH, global leader in the development and operation of innovative Smart TV solutions. As part of the collaboration, Epic On will provide its library of premium content on the Foxxum-enabled devices worldwide, including Panasonic, Vestel, Hisense, Skyworth, and Sharp among many others.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sourjya Mohanty, COO, Epic On, said, “At Epic On, we are tirelessly working towards associating with global brands to enhance the consumer viewing experience and engage with a newer set of audiences. Our partnership with Foxxum further fortifies our mission of robust alliances and expanding our reach across Smart TV users.” Further added, “Epic On’s content encompasses diverse tales about India, varying perspectives and narratives which have not been seen before and travels well without boundaries of geography, or nationality.”

Added Ronny Lutzi, CEO at Foxxum GmbH: “A paradigm change is happening within content landscape. Content production, organisation, distribution; all are in midst of tremendous change. Epic On, with its focus on myths, folklore and cultural tales and Foxxum with its know-how of Smart TV technologies join hands to make the Epic On experience available on Smart TV’s worldwide and push the envelope for digital content consumption.”