EEMA hosts #StayAtHomeConcert amidst Covid-19 crisis

27 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

On March 22, the events and entertainment industry came together under the umbrella of the Event and Entertainment Association of India (EEMA) to present an online concert and to pay tribute to those working on the frontlines in the battle to contain Covid 19.

Fifty artists across the length and breadth of India came together on social media platforms to urge the nation to stay at home during an online #StayAtHomeConcert.

Said Sanjoy Roy, President-EEMA: “The entertainment industry is going through one of the worst crises ever faced in recent times. With projected losses of over 10,000 crores, which will affect 80 per cent of MSME’s and may result on 40 per cent of job losses, we are reaching out to the Government to help this sector and will continue to work collectively in the fight against the spread of Covid 19.”