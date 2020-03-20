Ebix Cash unveils 5-part ad series

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Ebix Cash recently launched its first ad campaign – ‘Har Khushi Ke Liye Kaafi Hai’ that’s a five-ad series and will be released over a period of 50 days. Each of the ads reflect the intrinsic values that the brand stands for. The entire process was spearheaded by Planet Chrome and Chrome Pictures.

Said Hemant Bhandari of Chrome: “Ebix Cash, being the first of its kind digital financing system in India, we had to take special care in communicating all the values that the brand has abided by over the years. Over the next 50 days the brand will be releasing different films. We are glad that we were able to recreate the sentiment behind this ad campaign “Har Khushi Ke Liye Kaafi Hai” through our efforts. Moreover, this campaign marks itself as a proud moment for us all since it was the first ever brand mandate secured by Planet Chrome, opening up a lot more opportunities for the Chrome family. A big thank you to the entire time for their involvement from inception to the completion of the project. Lastly, I am thankful to Robin for having believed in us and having given us this opportunity.”

On the successful completion of the campaign, Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO, Ebix Cash, said: “Hemant brings innovative thought process, besides a innate understanding of the human pscyche to the campaign. Besides his work ethic and passion for perfection is highly infectious. His grasp of balancing what a brand seeks and marrying it with what a consumer seeks to get out of a campaign is fantastic. Putting a though provoking campaign that could inspire and yet make you smile was a challenge considering the aggressive time table that was set up to launch it. Thankfully that challenge was overcome beautifully by Hemant and team at Chrome Pictures. Diligent, thoughtful and a thought-provoking campaign that we believe will have lots of longevity.”