Discovery goes OTT with ‘Discovery Plus’

17 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading infotainment network Discovery has launched launch of ‘Discovery Plus’, a new direct-to-consumer streaming app. Priced at an introductory offer of Rs 299 per annum, the app has been developed and curated specifically for India. According to a communque, tn the initial phase, the company will reach out to a 25 million base of core TV infotainment consumers across Tier I and Tier II towns (defined as those who watch over three hours of infotainment every month).

Furthermore, in order to drive engagement, Discovery Plus is launching with one-of-a-kind rewards with India’s leading mobile payments app, Google Pay. Google Pay users who tune-in to the premiere of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth on March 2d at 8:00 PM on Discovery can match the audio for the first four minutes of the show or the promos leading up to the show with Google Pay’s ‘On-Air’ feature, and get a reward upto 100% off on Discovery Plus annual subscription price.

The content will be curated from Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE.

Speaking on the occasion, Simon Robinson, President APAC & CFO International, Discovery, Inc said: “Globally, we are observing healthy trends from direct-to-consumer businesses and Discovery Plus, with its India focused strategy, is a valued addition. The launch of Discovery Plus is a significant development for our business in India and reflects our commitment to this critical market.”

Added Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery: “The consumer is spoilt for choice in the scripted content space but doesn’t have a dedicated offering in the unscripted space – a place we intend to fill with the launch of Discovery Plus,”, “Our large global library of 300,000 hours of premium content and expertise in owning passionate communities will give us a huge competitive advantage in the digital domain.”

Added Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery: “In a digital world that’s laden with hours and hours of scripted content, Discovery Plus offers a unique and untapped opportunity for us to build on the trust of the flagship brand and offer content that truly powers people’s passions across verticals as varied as Adventure, Science and Lifestyle to name a few. Over the next 12 months, the lineup includes premium content across all our key genres such as Into the Wild with Rajnikanth, Expedition Unknown, Coronavirus: The Silent Killer, Food Factory, Mythbusters, Wild Karnataka and Project Runway among many others.”