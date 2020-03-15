Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Since you are actively engaged in academics these days, what gives you more satisfaction and happiness – industry or academia?

A. First of all, my happiness isn’t predicated on engagement in either industry or academia. If so, I lose my independence as a blithe spirit. Having said that, I would hasten to add that both have unique properties to engender satisfaction/ happiness/ bliss, whatever you would like to say. While academia is a constant search for knowledge and its dissemination to the relevant stakeholders, industry is a laboratory of application of the same knowledge in an empirical situation. These, in turn, contribute to new knowledge creation in academia. So in a sense they are interconnected.