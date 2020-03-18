Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Since people need to stay indoors for their entertainment, the Covid-19 crisis may be a godsent for TV channels and OTT players. How would you think can news media make use of this opportunity?

17 Mar,2020

Is there an opportunity out there for media companies given the Covid-19 virus? Yet again, we thought it would be wise to ask Dr Bhaskar Das for his words of wisdom. Read on for his views…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Since people need to stay indoors for their entertainment, the Covid-19 crisis may be a godsent for TV channels and OTT players. How would you think can news media make use of this opportunity?

A. The answer to the first part of the question is not yes and know. While staying at home for health reasons might force people to resort to media-led escapisms, but an undercurrent of future uncertainty would evoke spendthriftness in us. Then the instinct of conserving resources might be a dominant thought.

In volatile times, any prediction is a hazardous guess. The behaviour would differ by individuals/ families and social cohorts. So I can’t generalise. So far as news is concerned, anyway most of them are free to air. But news now would be very critical as people try to counter anxiety with enlightenment offered through reliable information. It’s pejorative to consider a monumental human crisis to be considered as an opportunity to leverage. All of us have a responsibility to society. Topline gains are incidental to any business enterprises mission, however critical it is.