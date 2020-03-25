Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: It’s Gudhi Padwa tomorrow. Also Ugadi, Chaitra Sukladi and Cheti Chand. Your sentiments as we celebrate amidst the downturn and uncertain times

24 Mar,2020

Call it mere tokenism given that it’s festival time or whatever you wish, but we decided to ask this question despite the world not being in any mood to celebrate. Whether it’s a festive occasion, or the anniversaries and birthdays of themselves or friends and family… Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response in today’s edition of Das Ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s Gudhi Padwa tomorrow. Also Ugadi, Chaitra Sukladi and Cheti Chand. Your sentiments as we celebrate amidst the downturn and uncertain times.

A. Marooned by a lethal medical and economic emergency, the proclivity to celebration recedes in the background. At the same time, the inner message from each celebration strengthens the human spirit that exhibits through celebration of festivals. So the show must go on to give impetus to the human mind as every challenge would help us move forward.