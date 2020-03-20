Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: How are you planning to spend the 14 hours of the Janata Curfew on March 22?

20 Mar,2020

So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das on how he plans to spend the 14 hours on Janata Curfew day on March 22. Here’s his response in todays edition of Das Ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Given a chance, we all love to stay indoors on a Sunday. But now that we’ve been asked to, we wonder how we’ll do it. So how are you planning to spend the 14 hours of the Janata Curfew on March 22?

A. It’s not just about been asked to voluntarily participate in the Janata Curfew on March 22. I think it’s a way of symbolising the concept of social distancing at this grave juncture of human existence. Am I hyperbolic? I don’t think so. If we don’t collectively believe the implications of this pandemic virus and work for looking after ourselves and others, we can face unsavoury consequences, specially given the size of our country.

Janata Curfew is a larger metaphor for that. Coming to your specific query about how to spend the day, there are so many ways. Sometime in the rush of life, we forget to appreciate the finer things of life starting with one’s own family. Obviously each individual will have their predilections and choose what they love. So far as I am concerned, I love reading a wide range of subjects, love to listen to my favourite songs… I will get time to stand and stare, play with my dog. Finally, the key lesson has been imparted by Jeremy Bentham: “It is the greatest happiness of the greatest number that is the measure of right and wrong.” Or United we Stand, Divided we Fall. The relevance of these axioms have never been more pertinent. We have to live now with this conviction.