Dainik Bhaskar Group launches ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ donation drive

31 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Dainik Bhaskar Group joins the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by starting a major donation drive ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’, to help the daily wage workers combat the economic hardship arising due to the declaration of 21-days lockdown across India.

Notes a communique: “Dainik Bhaskar Group has pledged to distribute one week worth of food supplies to 1 lakh families in 40 cities across 12 states in India and has also partnered with local NGOs in each of the cities to ensure responsible distribution. To kickstart this initiative, the Bhaskar Group and its family of employees are donating Rs 1 crore and targeting to collect Rs 7 crore from others. It has also appealed to the common public for their whole-hearted contributions to this just cause.”