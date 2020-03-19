Colgate highlights importance of oral health in new campaign for Colgate Vedshakti

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has announced the “Mooh Swachh Toh Aap Healthy” campaign for its ayurvedic toothpaste Colgate Vedshakti.

The campaign kickstarted with the launch of a TVC on March 4 in 10 regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. It is being amplified further across mediums like print, digital and social media.

Speaking about the campaign, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said: “At Colgate, we are committed to enable better Oral Health for all. With the launch of this campaign with Colgate Vedshakti, for the first time we are throwing light on the inherent connection between oral & overall health. Colgate Vedshakti brings together a unique combination of Ayurvedic ingredients to provide holistic oral care to ensure better overall health.”

Created by Redfuse Communications, Delna Sethna, Executive Creative Director, Red Fuse added: “How do you communicate extremely logical, science-y facts in a way that even children would understand them? You get children to disseminate them for you. Their universe of make-believe opened so many avenues for us to explore. Their sincerity in delivering our message draws you in from the second one.”