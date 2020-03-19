Today's Top Stories
- Grappling with Coronavirus Concerns
- Cannes Lions to be postponed, to October
- RD Telinet ropes in Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador
- Sara Ali Khan is now face of JBL
- Mirum India to provide social listening services for Poorvika Mobiles
- Mother’s Recipe highlights stereotypical comments against women in new ad
- Colgate highlights importance of oral health in new campaign for Colgate Vedshakti
- Kalyan Jewellers celebrates Gudi Padwa in new digital film
- Taproot Dentsu unveils campaign for Aquarius Glucocharge
- Luminous unveils summer campaign with Tendulkar
- OnePlus unveils new visual identity and logo
- Hotstar unveils India’s longest billboard
Videos