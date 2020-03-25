Capri Global Capital unveils new logo

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Capri Global Capital has undergone a rebranding exercise and launched a new logo. The new logo encapsulates the company belief of collective and continuous social growth through equal access to the capital.

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital said: “Our logo’s evolution reflects the renewed energy and firm commitment that we are making to our potential customers. More than a logo, this is a symbolic statement of Capri Global Capital Ltd.’s vision for our new service experience. We are all set to expand our portfolio to further enrich the experience and value we provide to our customers through a vast network of 1600+ dedicated employees, numerous departments, and multiple branches, underpinned by our technology prowess. We are confident that the new avatar of CGCL will play a key role in taking the company’s ambitions forward, while also contributing to our vision of financial enablement and empowerment.”

The new CGCL’s logo has been designed by the branding studio, Loca. Speaking on the visual identity, Roshnee Desai, Creative Director of Local said: “The logo represents ‘collective growth’ which is at the core of CGCL’s philosophy. We believe that, when one person grows, they take their community with them – both in terms of capital and inspiration. CGCL is in the business of building not individual but such collective growth.”