Cannes Lions to be postponed, to October

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Cannes Lions has announced that the annual Festival of Creativity will not take place in June as previously planned. “We are now engaging our contingency plans for the previously published October dates,” adds a communique. The possible dates for October are October 26 to 30.

Said Philip Thomas, Chairman, Cannes Lions: “The global situation is dynamic and changing rapidly, we felt it was critical to provide visibility on June as soon as possible. We will continue to liaise closely with our customers as we develop our plans.”

Added Simon Cook, Managing Director, Cannes Lions: “Our community is facing unprecedented challenges and collaboration has never been more important. We are focussed now on planning the festival – and our beating heart, the Lions – to ensure our community is able to recognise the extraordinary work it contributes to business, organisations and society.”