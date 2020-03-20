Canara Robeco’s new campaign decodes mutual funds in a fun way

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, along with its newly appointed creative agency FCB India (Mumbai), has released a new campaign as part of its investor education and awareness initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Bhatia, Head – Sales & Marketing at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund said: “The task we were set out to do was to ensure that we reach Indian masses not to propagate a fund or an AMC, but to make investor education a more delightful and memorable experience for viewers. This was done by enriching their knowledge about the simple nuances of investing in Mutual Funds by stating their functional aspects in a simple & interesting manner that investors will find easy to relate with. This is part of our overall broad Investor Education campaign for Mutual Funds called smarTomorrows, which endeavors to highlight fundamentals around investing and various opportunities of investment that Mutual Funds provide. Our agency FCB India, has created an admirable investor education campaign that aims to demystify mutual fund investing for Indian investors through some very informative, simple yet memorable creatives.”

Added a spokesperson from FCB: “Mutual Funds as a category is very challenging, as the communication has to target two key things – changing people’s perception that the category of financial products is complicated, and at the same time, increasing memorability of a concept-oriented message. With Canara Robeco’s clear approach, we were able to do something extremely unique, bold and different. The visual tool used, and the mood of the films will ensure that the viewers are left saying ‘Kya Baat Hai’, every time they watch them. We are sure that this campaign will make people notice how mutual funds are one of the best options when it comes to investing your money.”