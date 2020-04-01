Buffalo Soldiers revamps logo to create social distancing awareness

By A Correspondent

New logo. New tagline. Because in times of #coronavirus, WE DESIGN STORIES FROM HOME. We stay apart to build together. And together we will create a better future. #StayHomeSavesLives #FurtherTogether from #WFH #BuffaloSoldiers pic.twitter.com/86JsFmcBeB — Buffalo *WFH* Soldiers (@TheBuffaloMedia) March 29, 2020

Digital marketing agency Buffalo Soldiers has revamped its logo to send out a social message. As India fights Covid19, Buffalo Soldiers has spaced out its logo alphabets to send out the important message of social distancing.

Said Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Buffalo Soldiers: “We are a small and growing start-up which literally started from the garage. Despite that, we were one of the first in India to move our whole team to work from home six days before the government announced the lockdown. In these challenging times, the most important thing is to stay healthy. Because the future will not wait for us or be kind to us if as entrepreneurs we don’t stand together to become responsible and pass on the message of social distancing. Our logo and tagline reflects a simple messaging – We Design Stories From Home. Our shared trust in tomorrow is maintained in our speed and agility, for our customers and teammates, even in these difficult times.”