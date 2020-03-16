Autumn Grey executes ad film for HP India

16 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Autumn Grey has conceptualised a new campaign for HP Smart Systems. A short film based on a real school experiment is also a commentary on the traditional teaching approach.

Said Rahul Dutta, Head of Marketing at HP-Personal Systems: “Need of the hour is to make learning a joyful experience in the classrooms, where students spend majority of study time. It should stimulate the curiosity of young minds to know and learn more. This initiative is our attempt to demonstrate how HP with its simple and effective technological solutions can make everyday classroom learning more exciting for school children. It is also the celebration of the hardworking teachers who are contributing to shaping the future of our country”

Added Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and CEO, Grey group: “It’s important for classrooms to be motivating enough for children to attend. So, innovation in education approach is the need of the hour. Here’s one such fabulous approach from HP that makes learning fun and immersive. I do wish for every child to have this color in their school life.”