Asianet suspends ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 2’

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

 

In the fight against Covid-19, Asianet stalled the shooting of Bigg Boss in Malayalam and has been temporarily suspended from March 21 onwards.

 

Notes a communique: “The decision was made in support of the government’s proposals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

 

