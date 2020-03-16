Ariel urges men to share the laundry yet again

By A Correspondent

In the spirit of keeping the conversation going ahead and furthering the cause of equality within households, Ariel has launched the fourth ‘chapter’ of ShareTheLoad.

The new film, launched across social media and digital platforms, seeks to highlight the impact of unequal division of chores on the wife’s well-being, and leverage this with men to drive an urgency to act. Ariel aims to make laundry the face of this movement against inequality within households by urging men to take the first step to #ShareTheLaundry and eventually, #ShareTheLoad for equal sleep.

Commenting on the Movement, Sharat Verma, CMO, P&G India and Head, Fabric Care Indian Subcontinent, said: “This year, ‘#ShareTheLoad for equal sleep’ seeks to give us one more compelling reason to start sharing the load. Uneven division of household chores is getting in the way of women getting adequate sleep and rest, and hence the conversation this year is about bringing this to light to enable conversation. 71% of Indian women are sleeping less than their husbands due to these household chores, as they end up waking up early and/or staying up late in order to get everything done. The film is designed to be a mirror into the daily lives of many women, in order to make this unaccounted time count. And with this, Ariel wants to move us all from intent to action by urging them to #ShareTheLaundry and take the first step towards #ShareTheLoad.”

Added Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO – BBDO India: “How can Ariel as a leading brand truly create change? That was what we wanted to do with this year’s campaign for #ShareTheLoad. And hence, by steering the conversation around the impact on the women’s wellbeing when their partners don’t partake in domestic chores, we want to get men to show solidarity via action. A significant part of the film rests in the early hours or late nights, which is the time that usually goes unaccounted. It is the theatre of the after-hours. It is about making those hours count!”