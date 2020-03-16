AdGlobal360 now a part of Hakuhodo

13 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Hakuhodo has acquired martech firm AdGlobal360 (AGL) for an undisclosed sum. Adglobal360 was ranked as the fastest growing MarTech Company in 2019 by Deloitte. It is Hakuhodo’s first acquisition in India as it seeks to enhance its technology and digital footprint.

Welcoming AdGlobal360 to the Hakuhodo Group, Nobuaki Kondo, President of Hakuhodo International, said: “We are very happy to welcome longtime partner AGL into the Hakuhodo family. We look forward to working even more closely with AGL, as our companies learn from each other and strive toward offering the best digital marketing solutions to clients in India. Hakuhodo is one of the few agencies in India that offers communication and business solutions to clients, not through specialist silos, but by integrating skill sets into a single structure. Our strategic focus on satisfying client needs in India will continue alongside initiatives such as AGL.”

Confirming the deal, Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360 added: “We are a digital marketing agency, which is rooted in a very solid technological foundation. We believe client-agency partnership of the future will not just be a story of integrating communication and customer touch-points, but also in seamlessly integrating marketing with the client’s technology infrastructure. This is what is going to make insights more meaningful and actionable. This is a common vision we share with Hakuhodo.”