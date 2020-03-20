ABP Weddings partners Bobble AI to target regional aud

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

ABP Weddings has partnered with Bobble AI to target relevant audiences in real-time with suggestion prompts that help them navigate to the ABP Weddings registration page in just a single tap. These prompts are designed and developed in English, Bengali and Marathi.

On the partnership, Lalit Masta, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Weddings said: “We are living in an age where social messaging platforms have taken precedence and traditional ways to reach users have become extraneous. Users today need to be approached in a much smarter and comprehensive fashion. Through Bobble AI’s branded content solutions, we can place ABP Weddings in everyday conversations. As a result, we are not only creating brand awareness but are providing users with an enjoyable and differentiated communication experience.”

Added Ankit Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Bobble AI: “We believe in providing an unmatched user experience to ensure an outstanding online conversational experience. I am grateful to ABP weddings for giving us this opportunity to prove that brand connection can be reinforced multi-fold in conversations.”