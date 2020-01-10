Youva unveils new brand identity

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Youva, the domestic stationery brand from Navneet, has undergone a brand refresh, including a new logo and tagline – Think. Create.

Said Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer, Youva: “We believe the youth are the foundation of our future and we want to motivate them to be creators. Every Youva product resonates with the ideology, passion, and enthusiasm of young India. I am extremely delighted to be a part of the rebranding journey and believe that this will lay the roadmap for the brand to reach great heights.”