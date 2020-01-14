Welspun highlights Indian water crisis via mobile ads

14 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Welspun India has launched a digital campaign to raise awareness around the decreasing groundwater levels across the country.

Speaking on the campaign, Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Domestic Retail Business, Welspun India Limited said: “Sustainability at Welspun India is not just a component of our business philosophy; it is an ethos embedded in every aspect of our value chain. Taking cognizance of the depleting groundwater levels across the country, we have launched a digital campaign that adopts an innovative approach to sensitize the citizens about the prevailing water crisis. The API integrated ad banners not only give a real-time update on the city’s groundwater levels but also urges people to take a small step towards water conservation by using Welspun’s 2-in-1 bed sheets that saves 40% water while being washed.”

Commenting on the association, Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director – FoxyMoron added: “Using the API, we are making customers understand the criticality of the situation and enabling them to take action by providing a product which does make a difference. It works best for the brand as the education about the water crisis and integration of product is happening seamlessly. All this was also backed with customized and automated programmatic targeting. We hope Welspun’s efforts to bring awareness are enabling much necessary change towards water conversation.”