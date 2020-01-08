Venkatesh Babu joins Aqilliz as Chief Revenue Officer

08 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Aqilliz, a blockchain-enabled digital marketing solutions provider, announced the appointment of ex-Coty Regional Sales Director for Southeast Asia Venkatesh Babu as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective January 1, 2020. With an established career in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector spanning almost 25 years, Babu has held roles at multinational cosmetics, fragrance, and skincare conglomerate Coty and leading global multinational FMCG corporation Procter and Gamble (P&G). In his capacity as Chief Revenue Officer, Babu will be responsible for all the go-to-market initiatives at Aqilliz across key geographies in the Asia Pacific region, in order to drive long-term growth and scalability.

Said Babu: “CROs have seldom been associated with the emerging tech sector but the rise of direct-to-consumer businesses has prompted a change––the ability to foster profitable yet meaningful customer relationships is everything. At Aqilliz, I am excited to be joining the team as we continue to refine our go-to-market strategy. By establishing new partnerships and ensuring that we deliver maximum value to our partners’ and their customers’, we can hope to translate this meaningful growth to revenue as we expand to new geographies.”

Prior to joining Aqilliz, Venkatesh most recently served as Coty’s Regional Sales Director for Southeast Asia for the past four years.