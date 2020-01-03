Treize to handle PR mandate of Socxo

03 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Treize Communications has won the online and offline PR mandate for Singapore-based brand advocacy platform.

Said Ajit Narayan, CMO, Socxo: “We are glad to partner with Treize Communications for managing our PR duties. PR is an essential marketing tool in today’s time as it brings with it third-party endorsement and earned media value. We at Socxo strongly believe that brand advocacy as an important medium for marketing and we are glad to find the support from the team at Treize in creating awareness about the same. We were impressed with the agile marketing support and ideas coming from Sonam to help us in this journey towards building our brand and business.”

Speaking on the association with Socxo, Sonam Shah, Founder and CEO, Treize Communications, added: “We are glad to have Socxo onboard with us as we grow in the business of PR and Communications. Socxo is a start-up in a niche yet fast growing market of brand advocacy in India, thus making it exciting and challenging for us. We look forward to providing them path breaking PR solutions. It’s an interesting challenge for the team here and we look forward to our association with them.”