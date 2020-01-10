Times OOH executes outdoor initiative for Raymond

09 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Times OOH has installed a mannequin at Indore International Airport over the baggage belt to showcase the various new formal wear looks of the brand available at prominent stores across the city.

Said Dhanraj Israni, Product Head- Airports at Times OOH: “At Times OOH, we believe in bringing world-class airport media advertising opportunities to our brand partners that enable them to capture the imagination of their target audience in the most effective yet creative ways. Raymond’s Complete Man installation was aimed at grabbing the eyeballs of business travellers of this vibrant commercial hub with its sleek look and fit while highlighting the premium feel that has always been associated with the Raymond brand.”