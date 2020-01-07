Starcom bags Rs 100 cr Upgrad account

06 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Starcom India has bagged the media strategy and buying of Upgrad, one of the country’s largest online higher education companies. The mandate, which had been bagged by GroupM’s Essence last year, that has now been awarded to Starcom does not include digital.

The Ronnie Screwvala-co-promoted edtech venture has a Rs 100 crore marketing campaign and this appointment is part of the first phase of the same. With an ambitious branding and communication roadmap, the first phase in this roadmap targets Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities pan-India, across online and offline media. The media efforts would be directed to drive awareness and preference for Upgrad.

Said Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India: “We are elated at winning the media mandate of the leader in the online education space. Upgrad was impressed with our strong, differentiated approach to planning, especially in the area of television, where we will look to drive significant and measurable ROI. The Starcom Human Experience (HX) premise and messaging, as well as our rich analytics and tech capabilities will bring in a huge impact for Upgrad on their media investments.”

Added Upgrad Co-founder and MD, Mayank Kumar: “Online as a category is growing at a fast pace. Our campaign round the year in 2020 is to create larger awareness in the working professionals’ group on the urgency of constant learning, what we at Upgrad call LifeLong Learning. We decided to partner with Starcom since their team stood out with their data-centric approach and ability to deliver on core business KPIs. They were able to demonstrate an effective, integrated approach to planning where all media is used to grow both short-term and long-term prospects.”