Sony Pic organises run for visually challenged athletes

06 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) in association with their CSR partner, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM), hosted the first edition of the SPN Vision Run 2020 for visually challenged athletes. The run was flagged off by Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and Ramakant Satam, secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM) along with television actors from Sony Pictures Networks India, at the Worli Police Camp ground. The SPN Vision Run 2020 saw over 200 visually challenged athletes accomplish a guided five km run along the Worli Sea Face route in Mumbai.

Every participant was presented with a certificate and medal to boost their morale and encourage them to further themselves competitively.

Said Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN): “Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is proud to support CABM in their endeavour to encourage the spirit of true sportsmanship. Empowerment through sports has been a key focus area for us. This opportunity helps us provide every athlete, a fair chance to achieve their dreams. It gives us immense pride to play our role as catalysts in their individual journey by honing their skills and providing them an avenue to go #BeyondBoundaries.”