Sonali Khanna appointed head of Lowe Lintas, South

14 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Sonali Khanna has been appointed as the head of Lowe Lintas, South. An Executive Director in the organisation, Sonali has been in the advertising business for over two decades – of which she has spent 15 years with Lowe Lintas across offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the appointment, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “Sonali is what an ideal advertising leader should be. She’s as adept at strategy as she is at managing client relationships and leading high performance teams. In her 15 years at Lowe, she has worked on some of the most demanding assignments across offices and brands. And, she has delivered every single time. I am very happy to announce her as the branch head for Lowe Lintas South. It’s perhaps the most successful regional operation of any agency in the country. I am certain that with Sonali in the driver’s seat now, it’s going to move several notches higher.”

Added Khanna: “Lowe Lintas South has always been an enviable operation for MullenLowe Lintas Group. The office has consistently delivered ground-breaking work for its clients; helping them build brands that are a force to reckon with. What sets us apart is that despite inheriting a large agency DNA, our mind-set still reflects that of a hungry start-up. We are a bunch of passionate and dedicated professionals always ready for the next challenge. Leading such a group of talented individuals is a real privilege. On a personal note, I started my Lintas journey with Lowe Lintas Bangalore back in 2004. 15 years and 3 cities later, it’s a real thrill to be spearheading an office that’s truly special!” The appointment is effective immediately.