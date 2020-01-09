Rekha Rao assumes charge as MD at Zeno India

08 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Senior communications professional Rekha Rao has been named Managing Director, Zeno India.

With more than 24 years of experience in advertising, corporate and marketing communications and public relations, Rao will focus on driving agency growth and delivering innovative, insight-driven work across the full marketing spectrum. Rao, who has joined Zeno this month, will report to newly appointed Regional President, Zeno Asia Pacific, Paul Mottram. She was until recently with 20:20 MSL.

Said Barby K. Siegel, CEO of Zeno Group: “This is a pivotal time for Zeno in India as we build on our strong client base and diverse, specialized talent pool. Rekha’s broad experience complements all we are doing and she is poised to supercharge our growth and further expansion. Rekha’s integrated experience will be key when counseling clients on a range of issues and provoking new ways of thinking about the power of modern, integrated communications to deliver tangible business impact.”

Added Rao: “My focus will be on delivering equity, value and impact for clients, with campaigns that transcend outreach channels and platforms. In this next chapter of my career, I am excited to be part of Zeno’s ‘fearless’ culture, that inspires us to new heights every day,”