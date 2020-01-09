Ranadeep Dasgupta joins Publicis India as ECD, North

08 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Publicis India has announced the appointment of Ranadeep Dasgupta as Executive Creative Director. He joins Publicis India from 82.5 Communications where he was the Creative Head, North. He will work alongside Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit ‘Tito’ Majumdar, who recently joined as NCDs.

Welcoming Rono to the Publicis family, Ajay Gahlaut, MD & Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Worldwide, India said: “Our creative team gets a leg-up in New Delhi with the coming in of Rono. He has a unique way of bringing brand ideas to life and I am delighted to have him steer a talented bunch of creatives under him. Together with Vikash & Tito, we look forward to seeing some outstanding and transformational pieces of work coming out of our New Delhi office.”

Commenting on his role at Publicis India, Rono added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for growth and to do some great work alongside some really talented people. This role presents both the challenge and the excitement of working in an agency that has an entirely new age perspective towards the business.”