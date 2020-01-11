Rakul Preet Singh to endorse Elleys’ Switches

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Elleys’ Switches has appointed Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador with the aim of conquering North Indian states. The brand already has a strong base in South India.

Commenting on the announcement, Vatsal Gada, Director of Elleys’ Switches said: “It’s an immense pleasure for us to have Rakul Preet. The beautiful Bollywood diva has injected exuberance to our creative campaign which is crafted by our partner Oberoi IBC.”

Added Rajendra Surlekar, National Creative Director at Oberoi IBC: “We are glad to have this opportunity to take the brand a step ahead with our creative strategies. We have curated this campaign and shot three films with our in-house production team. The campaign stills are captured by Dabboo Ratnani. We will be running the campaign by the end of January 2020.”