Preeta Mathur is GCD at 82.5

06 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

82.5 Communications has announced the appointment of Preeta Mathur as Group Creative Director, 82.5 Communications. She will be is located in Delhi and will head creative for 82.5 Delhi.

Said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer: “Preeta Mathur joins us as the new creative head of 82.5 Delhi. With two decades of experience at agencies like JWT, DDB and Grey, she has worked on Adidas, Nestlé, Pepsi, Marico, Hero Honda, GSK, UNICEF and USAID, amongst other brands. She considers herself an insight miner and was keen to join 82.5 because our India-first positioning appealed to her. I look forward to Preeta taking the 82.5 Delhi creative product to the next level.”

Added Kapil Arora, CEO and Co-chairman, 82.5 Communications: “In Preeta, we found a happy human being, who believes as much about building a great work environment, as the work itself. She is rooted in consumer insight and has the wings to deliver ingenious creative solutions for our fantastic set of clients at 82.5 Delhi. I look forward to Preeta and Chandana Agarwal making our formidable Delhi offering even stronger.”