Ogilvy comes up with reminder medium via ‘Fevi-call’

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Fevicol has launched a new radio innovation that turns simple phone calls into reminders that stick. Through a partnership with a leading FM radio network, it has set up a phone number which lets anyone use this service. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the radio innovation rolled out on January 9, through a series of radio spots.

Said Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman – India, Ogilvy: “Repetition is an age-old memory trick we’ve all used in school while growing up. Through Fevi-call, we wanted to apply it to simple everyday reminders and make them stick in people’s minds. So, we turned an old medium like radio into a fun platform that anyone can use to reach their loved ones in a more effective way.”