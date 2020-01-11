NatureFresh flags off #StartAHeartResolution initiative

By A Correspondent

NatureFresh Acti Heart, a new offering from Cargill, has launched a digital campaign #StartAHeartResolution. The campaign looks to encourage consumers to adhere to their New Year resolution by picking one which is easy to stick to – that is to take care of their heart.

Speaking on the launch of the digital campaign, Subin Sivan, Marketing Head, Cargill’s oils business in India said: “December and January are the months where a lot of conversation happens around New Year resolutions. Considering how digital ecosystem thrives on topical content, this posed as a perfect opportunity for the brand to engage with the consumers in a relevant manner. We all know that sticking to your resolution is not quite as easy as making one. This forms the basis for the new ActiHeart campaign, which captures micro-moments in our lives when we struggle with our resolutions. In order to encourage consumers to stick to their resolutions, the campaign encourages them to start easy with a heart resolution in 2020 by switching to a better heart oil, #StartAHeartResolution with Nature Fresh ActiHeart.”

Commenting on the campaign, Karthik Nagarajan, CCO, Wavemaker added: “This Nature Fresh campaign for New Year came as a welcome challenge to us, as not many clients take the plunge to stay culturally relevant to the audience. The ask was to showcase the brand fit in the consumer’s daily life and build brand awareness so that the campaign has a high recall value. Instead of going the broader way of keeping health or fitness resolutions, we narrowed it down by inviting them to take an easy resolution to #StartAHeartResolution with NatureFresh® Acti Heart™. The colloquial phrase ‘Kal se pakka’ used by the protagonists in the films certainly resonates with the people. Co-curating such interesting pieces of work at Cargill helps push the envelope to achieve greater milestones.”