Madison Media to manage digital mandate for Dr. Fixit

07 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Madison Media Digital has announced that it will handle the digital performance mandate for Dr. Fixit’s brand in addition to the already allocated media mandate of Pidilite. The agency recently won the performance business of Dr. Fixit in a multi-agency pitch. Madison Media has been handling the Media AOR for all Pidilite brands since 2011.

Said Vivek Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries: “Pidilite delivers path-breaking work year after year with its agencies that understand our business and behave like partners. The commitment demonstrated by Madison towards Pidilite since 2011 made it easier for us to decide once they showcased their digital performance expertise.”

Added Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Media: “We’re extremely excited that Pidilite has consolidated their digital media and performance mandate with us. We are confident that our data- driven approach will bring greater outcomes at scale. It’s indeed a great way to start the year.”