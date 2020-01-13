Kellogg’s reaches out to kids with ‘Breakfast Se Badhkar’ ad campaign

13 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Kellogg’s has launched a new campaign titled ‘Breakfast Se Badhkar’. The campaign is brought to life with a multimedia and a multi-lingual film and looks to partner mothers in their daily attempt to providing nutrition to their children in time-pressed mornings.

Said Sumit Mathur, Director Marketing, Kellogg South Asia: “As an organisation, we live by the purpose of ‘Nourishing India’s Potential’. We have demonstrated it in several ways. We recently announced our ongoing programme of offering a bowl of Kellogg’s cereal with milk to children from underprivileged sections of society as daily breakfast. We are also on a mission to drive a behavioral change in many urban Indian consumers who skip or skimp breakfast due to lack of time. The new Masterbrand campaign is our attempt to bring alive our purpose and drive this behavioural change. The film explains how breakfast is the morning hero to help achieve children achieve their best that day and every day. This insight is supplemented with an endearing and relatable touch where a mother’s concern for her kid is captured in the phrase ‘ek chammach aur’.”

Added Anurag Agnihotri, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: “A mother usually wants her kid to eat just a bit more. We took this insight to mean that every time a mom says to her kid, “ek chammach aur kha lo”, what she actually wants is “to push a bit harder everyday”. ‘Ek chammach aur’ is the insight that has gone into Kellogg’s latest communication. The stories are told from kids’ point of view. Engaged in some activity or sports, they charm the viewer by demonstrating what is it that mom means when she coaxes them to eat just a bit more. In the process, Kellogg’s is seen as a great option for every morning, a breakfast which is ‘Breakfast Se Badhkar’.”