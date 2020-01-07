Julahaa Sarees signs on Parineeti Chopra as brand amb

06 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Julahaa Sarees from Surat has signed on Parineeti Chopra as its brand ambassador. The association also marks the launch of their campaign – #MySareeMyWay that highlights the dynamic nature of Indian sarees establishing that there is no right or wrong way of wearing a saree –just one’s own way.

Speaking about the development, Sudarshan Santosh Budhia, Director & Owner – Julahaa Sarees said:“At Julahaa Sarees, we believe in spotting opportunities and developing a sustainable solution for the same.In the past five years, we have worked passionately to bring ornate sarees in materials such as Art Silk, Georgettes, Linen, Chanderi, Organza and Matka Silk to special occasions, and our efforts have paid off. We have seen the same passion for good work in Parineeti. From Dimple Chaddha in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl to Bindu Sankaranarayanan in Meri Pyaari Bindu and now Jiwani in Kesari, Parineeti has reinvented herself for every role. Her passion for her art is evident in the range of roles she has chosen for herself. We are very happy to welcome Parineeti aboard as the face of the brand.”