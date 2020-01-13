Joint Agency & Client of the Year at Effie 2020

By A Correspondent

The Big Boys of adland were in attendance till the very end. Leaving many in the audience wondering what the outcome was going to be. Piyush Pandey and Prasoon Joshi and almost their entire top decks of Ogilvy and McCann were in attendance.

And finally when emcee announced that it was a joint winner, there was an uproar. And relief in some quarters. Both Ogilvy and McCann were doing fairly well in awards announced and it was difficult to determine right till the end on who the winner would be.

The Effie Awards of the Advertising Club India was held with much fanfare on Friday in Mumbai. Hindustan Unilever Limited and Star India Pvt Ltd were adjudged joint winners as Effie Client of the Year, while McCann Worldgroup India and Ogilvy Group were named Effie India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand Effie was won by the EightyTwo Point Five Communications for the Bisleri Packaged Drinking Water – “Samajhdar Jante hai”.

Speaking about winning at the coveted Effie, Partho Dasgupta, President of The Advertising Club said: “I would first like to congratulate all the winners of the awards. Winning an Effie has always been a matter of great pride for every marketer and each of the winners are truly deserving of this recognition. Effie India Awards 2020 continues to be the highest honor in innovation and effectiveness and with this award we continue to be committed towards recognising and rewarding thought leadership showcased by brands and advertisers.”

Elaborating on the awards Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie Awards 2020 said: “Like every year, this year to we saw some of the best and game changing work being entered for the awards. The superior quality of work has led to the marquee award categories like i.e. Client of the Year and the Agency of the Year for the first time in the history of the Effie being won by not one by two winners each. We are sure that the continuous evolution of the awards to reflect the changing media landscape by adding new and relevant categories will ensure that the awards continue to stay relevant and highly coveted.”

EFFIE INDIA 2020 CLIENT OF THE YEAR

EFFIE 2020 RESULTS FINAL

EFFIE INDIA 2020 AGNECY OF THE YEAR