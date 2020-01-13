Indrani Sen: Millennial Mothers & Media

13 Jan,2020

By Indrani Sen

I was intrigued when Femina announced its report on “Millennial Working Women 2020” last week. But my excitement died quickly when I found that its “extensive quantitative research” was conducted among 1500+ English-speaking millennial working mothers belonging to SEC A in the Top 10 metro cities.

The sample represents a miniscule segment of millennial working mothers of India which is further affirmed by the finding that “85% of these millennial mothers hardly cooked or never did so at home.” Even with the luxury of being able to afford domestic help, most housewives in SEC A still have to cook when the maid is either on leave or simply absconds. As health and nutrition conscious mothers of young children, they are not expected to depend on ordering food from outside. So, this is a surprising finding.

A large number of these upper class millennial working mothers have acknowledged that their spouses help them not only in taking care of the children, but also with the domestic work though the nature of the work has not been detailed in the report available for downloading. It is understandable that their children are first priority for these mothers and for maintaining perfect work life balance they enjoy harmonious relationship with their parents and in-laws. It is however surprising to note that “at a professional level they receive a lot of support, strength and motivation from their respective managers and peers at the workplace” when we know about the cut throat competitiveness across professions.

Most of these women feel that “good looks do matter” and ensure that they get good nutrition for themselves. They are all addicted to online shopping as “the easiest way for them to indulge in some me time is to shop online.” Last year in a report “Trend-setting millennials: Redefining the consumer story” released by Deloitte India and lobby group Retailers Association of India, we saw that millennials still preferred offline retail modes and were gradually shifting towards the online mode based on the aspects of convenience and options ( https://rls.net.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Trendsetting-Millenials_RAI-Deloitte.pdf ). Perhaps the shift has already happened among this particular target group.

When it comes to media habits of these millennial working women, they are consuming contents mostly on TV (97%), Facebook (91%) and newspapers (85%). Newspapers score much above magazines (38%) as a source of content. However, in nuclear families almost half the millennial working mothers source their content from magazines.

Whats App messages play a significant role in their life by providing them with information about current local news as well as the latest happenings in the world with 66% of all the mothers sourcing content from the messaging app. They consume movies and video content through YouTube, OTT platforms (37%) and Facebook videos. 20% of them also listen to radio for entertainment.

“According to a Morgan Stanley report of April 2017, India will have 410 million millennials, who will spend $330 billion annually, by 2020. That’s more than the total population of the US, and more than the total number of millennials (400 million) that China has today. Naturally, every brand owner wants a slice of this pie” quoted www.livemint.com in June, 2018. Femina conducted their research with the objective of getting a better understanding of a section of the millennial consumers, the life of millennial working mothers, but the report available for downloading lacks in providing in-depth understanding of their lifestyle and does not offer meaningful insights to their media habits.

Indrani Sen is a veteran adperson and now a full-time educator. She writes for MxMIndia on most Mondays. Her views here are personal.