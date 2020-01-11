Ignite Mudra brings the Michelin Man back on the outdoor landscape

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Tyre manufacturer Michelin is back on the Indian outdoor landscape putting its iconic brand mascot, the Michelin Man in a new brand awareness campaign. The campaign tagline ‘For those who drive the change’ focuses on safety, longevity, and fuel-efficiency of Michelin tyres.

Ignite Mudra won the OOH mandate to strategically design and execute the campaign. The campaign has been crafted to endorse and to create awareness about the brand targeting the car owners who seek premium driving pleasure. The campaign has been executed across 15 cities including metros’ and mini- metros.

Said Saradamani Dey, Director – Digital, Brand and Image, Communications, Africa India Middle East, Michelin: “Michelin India’s #IndiaDrivesChange is our commitment to be a reliable partner in progress. We have weaved this ethos in this 360 degree communication approach, with OOH as a key pillar. We are happy with the innovations that Ignite Mudra has been able to bring in this space,”

Added Gour Gupta, Founder Tribes & MD Ignite Mudra: “I feel extremely proud of our association with Michelin and would like to thank the client in trusting us with their OOH mandate. Our endeavour is always to deliver beyond the expectation of our esteemed clients. A brilliant creative by Michelin and backed with superior planning and execution has created a huge impact for the brand.”