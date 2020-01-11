Happydent partners Smile Foundation to launch #HappydentSparklingSmile

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Happydent has partnered with Smile Foundation to launch #HappydentSparklingSmile, a digital campaign under which brand is urging consumers to capture candid smiles to help support the education of underprivileged children.

For this campaign, the brand has partnered with the Indian photographers Abhinav Chandel, Praveen Bhat, Shramona Poddar and Zaid Salman, to capture candid sparkling smiles around them. Alongside, the brand is urging its consumers to share the candid moments on brand’s social handles through a simple process detailed out in the campaign video.

Elaborating on this campaign and partnership, Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Smile Foundation for this noble cause. As a responsible corporate, Perfetti Van Melle believes in giving back to the communities where we operate and we aim to make a difference to the lives of these wonderful children by providing them better access to education. The cause coheres with Happydent’s brand proposition of adding ‘sparkling smiles’ to people’s lives. #HappydentSparklingSmile is a simple initiative at heart to ensure we are able to light up the lives of some underprivileged kids.”

Added Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Trustee, Smile Foundation: “We are quite excited to partner with Happydent on this campaign. The idea behind this partnership is to see more and more children enrolled in schools. Despite, us having a law that makes education a fundamental right of every child between the ages of 6 and 14, the harsh reality is that at least 32 million Indian children of age up to 13 years have never attended any school, majority of them belonging to the socially disadvantaged class. As socially responsible organizations, we will together work to bring back smiles to these children.”