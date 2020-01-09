Grey rejigs top deck. Merges Grey with Autumn Grey. Anusha Shetty is Chairman & Group CEO. Sandipan Bhattacharyya is MD & CCO

08 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Grey group has announced a new structure and go-to market strategy in India. The creativie agency Grey Group has been merged with Autumn Grey. Anusha Shetty, CEO Autumn Grey, has been appointed Chairman & Group CEO, Grey Group India. Yashaswini Samat – current CEO of GREY India will be relocating to Singapore to take up a Senior integrated role for WPP/GREY. She will continue to report to Singh.

Prior to this, Shetty has held progressive assignments in agencies like Lowe and Euro RSCG, working on multiple brands including; Intel, Titan, Unilever, Honeywell, to name just a few.

Shetty will work closely with Nirvik Singh to ensure a seamless transition of leadership as they combine the creative strength of Grey with data-driven digital solutions from Autumn Grey, to create a future-facing agency model and framework.

Meanwhile, Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO, has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Grey group India. Bhattacharyya has over 20 years of experience in advertising, prior to GREY he has worked at BBDO India, Enterprise Nexus and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Said Nirvik Singh, Global COO Grey Group and Chairman & CEO, GREY AMEA: “Anusha is one of those unique talents who possesses a rare combination of digital & social media knowledge along with entrepreneurial flair & business acumen. She is a natural-born leader who along with her team, will bring ideal digital, creative and business solutions to clients across various industries. I think with her wealth of experience she is the right person to take the agency to the next level. This is very much a game-changing moment for Grey India. Sandi (Sandipan Bhattacharyya) is extremely talented and has been instrumental in taking Grey’s creativity to a global level. His creative direction & storytelling expertise is a conversation starter and his campaigns are found in the middle of pop culture. With a dual approach of Creative and Digital working in unison, Grey is in the right place to create more ground-breaking, famously effective work for its clients.”