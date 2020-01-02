Gemius Design Studio wins digital & creative mandate for Prag & Co

02 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Marketing and branding agency Gemius Design Studio has bagged the creative digital mandate for women’s innerwear brand Prag & Co. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Anushree Pacheriwal, Co-founder, Gemius Design Studio: “We are very excited to have Prag &Co. in our client roster. The brand’s objective is to deliver comfort, support and quality in the lives of women through their wide product range and we see the digital medium as a huge enabler that can help them to achieve this. Keeping in mind business goals and equipped with strategic decisions, we aim towards profitable sales growth and increasing brand value. We are keen to be a part of their growth journey and hope to live up to their expectations.”

Added Priya Santoki, Co-founder, Prag & Co: “Comfort, quality and confidence are at the core of the Prag & Co’s DNA. In this day and age, we believe that our brand’s strategy, marketing and digital efforts need to have a common vision and voice. We were impressed with the comprehensive approach by Gemius Design Studio and feel that this association would be a good fit. We are delighted to choose them as our digital and creative partners.”