Flying Cursor bags 91springboard’s digital mandate

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Flying Cursor Interactive has bagged the digital marketing and communication duties for co-working space firm 91springboard.

Flying Cursor will take on 91springboard’s digital creative and social media mandate.

Speaking about partnering Flying Cursor, Ankul Barar, Senior Manager, Digital Marketing 91springboard said: “As 91springboard moves towards its next stage of growth, we needed a partner that is dynamic and has a consumer-first approach to communication. We are happy to partner with Flying Cursor and look forward to the team’s valuable contribution in sustaining and amplifying our brands success story.”

Added Shormistha Mukherjee, Co-Founder and Director, Flying Cursor Interactive: “It’s exciting for us to team up with 91springboard. Co-working spaces represent the new India, and the new-age Indian. I personally believe there is a lot of impactful work that can be done in this space, and I’m glad Flying Cursor has gotten this opportunity. We look forward to a fruitful association with 91springboard.”