Eros Now partners with Eurostar Group

10 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Eros Now has announced its partnership with UAE-based digital retail player, Eurostar Group. The association enables the large diaspora from the Indian sub-continent and locals across GCC countries to access Eros Now’s vast content library of 12,000 plus movies, music videos, original shows and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “We at Eros Now believe in constantly enhancing consumer experience and expand reach by partnering with relevant leading brands globally. The partnership with Eurostar is a testament to our endeavour in offering easy accessibility and unparalleled entertainment to the massive consumer base across GCC countries. We are confident that with a plethora of choices as well as regional languages to choose from, audiences in the GCC will find there is no better place to go.”

Added Shaan Jethwani, Executive Director of Eurostar: “We are happy to partner with Eros Now to offer their bouquet of content to our audience. The increasing demand for Indian entertainment content in GCC markets is the driving force behind this decision. With Eurostar’s legacy on Pay TV distribution, we envisage to deliver its vast entertainment content to a massive consumer base across GCC countries.”