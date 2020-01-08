Entries open for IAA Olive Crown Awards

07 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

The International Advertising Association (IAA) has invited entries for the 10th Annual Olive Crown Awards.

Said Punit Goenka, President India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA): “These awards are very meaningful. They bring the environment on top of the creative agenda for marketers and advertising agencies. They are also unique. In its tenth year now, the Olive Crown are the only awards of their kind in the region. Finally, it is a great example of a global body IAA working together with an Asian industry association, the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) to further a good cause.”

Added Olive Crown Awards Committee Chairperson Megha Tata: “The Olive Crown awards need no introduction to the marketing and advertising community. They are the first and only awards that salute creativity in communication sustainability. This year we have added a few new categories, one for international advertising, which is essentially advertising created and run in Asia, outside India. AFAA have been a part of these awards for a long time and hence this category. There is also a new category for work done by an NGO in the green space. And finally there is an award for New Age Green Initiatives working in the space to reduce, minimise or manage whatever could be harmful to the environment. Keeping in mind the importance of the environment we are anticipating a very good response. And keeping in mind the green nature of this subject, no forms will be mailed out in any physical form.”