Effie India 2020 on Jan 10 in Mumbai

09 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

The Advertising Club (TAC) India is set to host the upcoming edition of the Effie India Awards 2020. The awards have garnered significant industry patronage by receiving 862 entries. As many as 326 industry leaders and professionals were part of the 10 judging rounds held across three cities – Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The awards event will be held in Mumbai on Friday, January 10.

Said Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson of Effie Committee: “With a record number of entries received, this year has been the best for Effie India in terms of participation. The Effie 2020 by adding new categories, bringing sharper definitions to existing categories, introducing new judging guidelines and having a separate jury for judging the coveted Grand Effie have helped evolve the highly coveted awards into an award with more structure and relevance, in lines with the Global Effie awards.”

Added Partho Dasgupta, President of The Advertising Club: “Effies undoubtedly is the most definitive and coveted A&M award of the country. Awarded to both the agency and client, it is the ultimate recognition and benchmark of effectiveness and efficiency that has added to the equity of the brand. I look forwards to seeing the category torchbearers and their work being celebrated at this prestigious awards event.”