DB Digital appoints Paresh Goel as CTO

08 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

DB Digital from the Dainik Bhaskar Group has announced the appointment of Paresh Goel as the Chief Technology Officer. Paresh has close to two decades experience in building and operating technology systems at scale while working with some of the leading digital consumer companies including Adobe. He will be responsible for the Technology Function at DB Digital.

Prior to joining DB Digital, Goel was VP, Engineering at Meesho and had also started his own company before selling it to Adda247.

Commenting on the appointment, Pathik Shah, CEO, DB Digital said: “I’m extremely excited to welcome Paresh on board. We have worked together in the past on growing consumer products to tens of millions of users and built a lot of innovative features together. We’re looking forward to forming a stellar product and technology team for building an extremely high quality, engaging and personalised News product which can serve and delight the entire vernacular news market, the likes of which India, unfortunately, lacks right now. We are at a very interesting stage of growth at present, and we’re looking forward to taking DB Digital to the next level”.